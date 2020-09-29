The daily business briefing: September 29, 2020

Stock futures struggle after Monday's big gains

U.S. stock index futures fell slightly early Tuesday after surging on Monday. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down by less than 0.1 percent several hours before the opening bell. Those of the Nasdaq fell by about 0.2 percent. All three of the main U.S. indexes rose sharply on Monday. The Dow gained 1.5 percent. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped by 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. The Dow and the S&P 500 are looking to snap four-week losing streaks. Political news could steer markets in the coming days, as President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden head into their first debate on Tuesday, and Democrats discuss their new $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief proposal with the Trump administration, with the two sides hoping to break an impasse. [CNBC]