The daily business briefing: October 6, 2020

Cuomo approves shutting schools but not businesses in NYC hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday agreed to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's request to close schools in nine Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods that have become coronavirus hot spots, but the governor rejected de Blasio's plan to close non-essential businesses in the neighborhoods. Public and private schools will close starting Tuesday. "I am not going to recommend or allow any New York City family to send their child to a school that I wouldn't send my child," Cuomo said. The governor and mayor have clashed over how to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Cuomo said they spoke by phone on Monday and discussed ways to define the hot spots that would work better than using zip codes, which the city government has used to determine which businesses it wants to shut down. [Reuters, The New York Times]