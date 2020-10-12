The daily business briefing: October 12, 2020

U.S. stocks mixed after last week's big gains

U.S. stock index futures were mixed early Monday ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings and ongoing efforts in Washington to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief package. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed several hours before the opening bell. Those of the S&P 500 were up slightly, and those of the tech-heavy Nasdaq were up by about 1 percent. The Dow posted its biggest weekly gain since August last week, rising 3.3 percent on renewed hopes for a new round of coronavirus stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had their best weeks since July, gaining 3.8 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively. Prospects for new pandemic relief spending dimmed a bit over the weekend, however, as members of both parties rejected a new $1.8 trillion proposal from the White House. [CNBC]