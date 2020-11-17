The daily business briefing: November 17, 2020

Tesla to join S&P 500

S&P 500 Dow Jones Indices said Monday that electric-car maker Tesla would be added to the benchmark S&P 500 stock index on Dec. 21. Tesla shares spiked, rising by as much as 13 percent in after-hours trading following the announcement. The move came as analysts expected the company to log its first calendar year of profit in 2020. Tesla has posted profits in the first three quarters of the year, even after California briefly ordered the company to close its only U.S. car plant due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tesla has reported profits in five consecutive quarters for the first time in its history. Inclusion in the S&P 500 is "the cherry on top of a very successful year" for Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, said Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst with Bernstein Research. [The Wall Street Journal, CNBC]