The daily business briefing: December 28, 2020

U.K. urges companies to brace for end of Brexit transition

The British government on Monday told businesses to prepare for the end of the transitional period toward the country's full departure from the European Union. The U.K. and the E.U. last week sealed a post-Brexit trade deal that preserves zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the trading bloc's single market, but still could result in disruption for British businesses. "The deal is done, but with big change comes challenge and opportunity," cabinet office minister Michael Gove said in a statement. "There are practical and procedural changes that businesses and citizens need to get ready for, and time to make these final preparations is very short." The U.K. exited the E.U. on Jan. 31, but the transition period kept existing trade ties in place through Dec. 31. [Reuters]