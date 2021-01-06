The daily business briefing: January 6, 2021

Bitcoin hits fresh record above $35,000

Bitcoin surged to a fresh record high on Wednesday, rising by as much as 6 percent to $35,842. The cryptocurrency had just plunged by 17 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since March, after jumping to its previous record high on Jan. 3. The volatility mirrored previous boom-and-bust cycles. Some traders think Bitcoin is overpriced. But others point to JPMorgan Chase's long-term price forecast of up to $146,000 as the cryptocurrency gains acceptance as a mainstream payment option. Vijay Ayyar, head of business at crypto-exchange Luno in Singapore, noted prices weren't as volatile as they were in 2017, when Bitcoin prices were seeing drops up to 40 percent in a day. "Monday's dip was instructive as institutional investors used the opportunity to buy in," he said, adding that the market had become "more mature with bigger buyers." [Bloomberg]