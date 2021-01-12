The daily business briefing: January 12, 2021

Facebook removes 'stop the steal' posts

Facebook said Monday that it was removing all content that references the "stop the steal" rallying cry of President Trump's supporters who believe his unfounded claim that President-elect Joe Biden only won the presidential election thanks to voter fraud. State election officials from both parties, dozens of courts, and the Justice Department have rejected the claim, saying there is no evidence of widespread fraud that could have affected the election outcome. The crackdown on "stop the steal" content is the latest in a string of actions Facebook and other social media companies have taken to curb the spread of misinformation and prevent users from inciting more violence like last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. The move came on the same day as Twitter's purge of 70,000 accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory. [The Wall Street Journal]