The daily business briefing: March 26, 2021

Grounded ship could block Suez Canal traffic for 'days to weeks'

At least 150 commercial ships were blocked from passing through the Suez Canal on Thursday as crews continued efforts to refloat a massive container ship that wedged across the crucial waterway during a sandstorm on Tuesday. A Lloyd's List estimate indicates "the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour," as westbound traffic is worth about $5.1 billion a day, while eastbound traffic is worth about $4.5 billion a day. The chief executive of Boskalis, which is involved in the ongoing rescue operation, said it may "take days to weeks. Bringing in all the equipment we need, that's not around the corner." Bloomberg reports that "the best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak." Experts said the delays could affect supply chains for months. [Bloomberg, The Associated Press]