The daily business briefing: April 5, 2021

Delta cancels 100 flights because of staff shortages

Delta Air Lines on Sunday had to cancel 100 flights due to staff shortages. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and the majority have been rebooked for the same travel day," Delta said in a statement. The airline also sat some passengers in middle seats on Sunday and Monday for the first time in a year, although it said it would continue a policy to keep those seats empty through April. Delta will start selling middle seats on May 1, and resume drink service and snack sales in mid-April. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the company was moving toward selling all seats partly because "nearly 65 percent of those who flew Delta in 2019 anticipate having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1." [The Associated Press, The Hill]