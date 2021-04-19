The daily business briefing: April 19, 2021

Bitcoin prices plunge after last week's record

Bitcoin prices plunged over the weekend, falling as much as 19.5 percent from last week's record high above $64,800. Bitcoin dropped as low as $52,148.98 early Sunday before climbing back above $55,700, according to CoinDesk. Other cryptocurrencies, including ether and dogecoin, also fell sharply. Ether, the second biggest digital currency by market value, fell by as much as 18 percent on Sunday after it, too, reached record highs last week. Last week's gains came after the success of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase's market debut, which marked a milestone in the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies as an investment and form of payment. The weekend's slump followed an unverified report via Twitter that the Treasury Department was preparing to crack down on money laundering using cryptocurrency. [CNBC]