The daily business briefing: April 20, 2021

Venmo adds feature letting users buy, sell cryptocurrencies

PayPal announced Tuesday that it had launched Crypto on Venmo, a service allowing users to buy and sell cryptocurrency on the payment platform. Venmo users will be able to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, with stakes as small as $1. Crypto also will offer guides on how cryptocurrencies work. The new offering in the Venmo app comes as cryptocurrency prices rise on signs they are gaining broader acceptance as investments and forms of payment. "Crypto on Venmo is a new way for the Venmo community to start exploring the world of crypto, within the Venmo environment they trust and rely on as a key component of their everyday financial lives," said Darrell Esch, senior vice president and general manager at Venmo. PayPal's stock has gained 14.4 percent this year, although it edged down by 0.1 percent in pre-market trading on Tuesday. [MarketWatch, USA Today]