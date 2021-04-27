The daily business briefing: April 27, 2021

Lyft to sell self-driving car division to Toyota subsidiary

Lyft has agreed to sell its autonomous vehicle division to Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet for $550 million in cash, the companies announced Monday. Woven Planet will pay Lyft $200 million up front, and the remaining $350 million over five years. The deal also will result in $100 million in annual savings for the ride-hailing company. Toyota also agreed to use Lyft's platform and fleet data for any eventual commercial service Woven Planet launches. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, ending Lyft's push to launch a fleet of self-driving cars it once hoped would provide most of its rides by this year. Lyft rival Uber last year sold its self-driving vehicle unit to startup Aurora as part of an effort to cut its losses. [The Verge]