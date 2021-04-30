The daily business briefing: April 30, 2021

CDC guidance gives cruise companies option to sail again in summer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance saying that cruise ships will be able to sail in U.S. waters by mid-summer, provided 95 percent of their passengers and 98 percent of their crew have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new guidance, issued Wednesday and obtained Thursday by CBS News and other outlets, gives cruise lines a way to return to the seas without meeting the prior requirement of making trial voyages before they can let paying customers on board. The pandemic has devastated cruise lines. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported a net loss of $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021. CEO Richard Fain referenced the new CDC guidance in an earnings call on Thursday, saying it would let the company resume sailing during the May to September Alaska cruise season. [CBS News]