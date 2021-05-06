The daily business briefing: May 6, 2021

Canada becomes 1st country to approve Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15

Canada authorized administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15, making it the first country to do so. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to give its emergency approval for use in that age group next week. Canada's decision came after a Pfizer study in the United States involving more than 2,200 adolescents found the two-dose vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing infections among participants. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser for Health Canada, said clearing the vaccine for younger teens was a crucial step toward returning to normal life. "While younger people are less likely to experience serious cases of COVID-19, having access to a safe and effective vaccine will help control the disease's spread to their families and friends, some of whom may be at a higher risk of complications," Sharma said. [The Washington Post]