The daily business briefing: May 7, 2021

Biden says compromise possible over corporate tax hike

President Biden said Thursday he was prepared to compromise on the corporate income tax hike he is proposing to help pay for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Biden has called for raising the rate, which was as high as 35 percent before former President Donald Trump's tax cuts, from 21 percent to 28 percent, but he said in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Thursday that he was open to setting the rate between 25 percent and 28 percent. "Making sure the largest companies don't pay zero ... and reducing the, the tax cut to between 25 and 28 (percent), it's a couple hundred billion dollars. We can pay for these things," Biden said. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key moderate-Democrat swing vote, has said he opposes a 28 percent rate and has proposed 25 percent, instead. [CNN]