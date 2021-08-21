Xi seeks submission from business giants

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

China's regulatory crackdown on its most powerful businesses appears far from over, said Christian Shepherd at the Financial Times. Over the past several months, the world's second-largest economy has "knocked tens of billions of dollars off the valuations of some of the country's biggest tech groups," including Alibaba, Tencent, and Didi, with several "sudden interventions" aimed at curtailing the size and influence of corporate behemoths. But newer restrictions have reached beyond dominant tech firms. China recently prohibited online schools — a big business in China — "from making profits, raising capital, or listing on stock exchanges." Increased regulations have also led to an exodus of almost half of the world's Bitcoin miners. And the effort to "assert Communist Party supremacy" seems to be only beginning.

This is an opportune time for Xi to launch a long-planned effort, said Bloomberg News. Though there is little doubt that he will be able to extend his rule to a third five-year term after the politically sensitive party congress in 2022, he likely still wants to "stave off any criticism the party has been captured by the wealthy." Until recently, "external events have tied Xi's hands," as he contended with a U.S. trade war and the Covid pandemic. But now he has a chance to rein in China's tycoons and push for technological "self-reliance." Xi may be cutting down China's superstar tech firms, said Greg Ip at The Wall Street Journal, but he's not abandoning the country's tech ambitions. He has been showering "subsidies, protection, and 'buy-Chinese' mandates" on manufacturers such as those turning out semiconductors, EV batteries, commercial aircraft, and telecommunications equipment. In Xi's view, "national greatness doesn't depend on having the world's finest group chats or ride-sharing." It depends on "being able to make the most advanced technology."