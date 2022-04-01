Watch Staten Island Amazon workers, organizers celebrate historic union victory

In a historic and stunning win for workers (and a first for Amazon), employees at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island on Friday voted 2,654 to 2,131 to unionize — "one of the biggest victories for organized labor in a generation," The New York Times reports.

Employees will be represented by Amazon Labor Union, who won the tally by roughly 10 percentage points. Over 8,300 workers at the fulfillment center were eligible to vote. Organizers have called for "higher wages, longer breaks, paid sick leave and paid time off for injuries sustained on the job, among other demands," NPR notes.

The union was formed by Christian Smalls after he was fired from Amazon in March 2020, NPR reports. While working as a supervisor, Smalls "staged a walkout over the lack of worker protections against the coronavirus." Amazon says Smalls showed up to work after he'd been told to quarantine after an exposure, thus violating safety protocols.

@amazon wanted to make me the face of the whole unionizing efforts against them…. welp there you go! @JeffBezos @DavidZapolsky CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 @amazonlabor We worked had fun and made History ‼️✊🏾 #ALU # ALUfortheWin welcome the 1st union in America for Amazon 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Christian Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) April 1, 2022

When the results of the vote were offiical, workers and organizers celebrated on the streets of downtown Brooklyn by screaming, jumping, hugging, and even popping champagne.

IT'S OFFICIAL! Workers at Amazon's Staten Island JFK8 facility form the first Amazon union in the U.S.! Solidarity with Amazon workers. Every worker deserves a union! ✊🏾@amazonlabor #ALUfortheWin pic.twitter.com/dT469KuMdj — Left Voice (@left_voice) April 1, 2022

Amazon workers & organizers celebrate a historic victory by @AmazonLabor pic.twitter.com/7vRKTIWbfi — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 1, 2022

.@Shut_downAmazon: "To the first Amazon union in American history." pic.twitter.com/CBdsi77Cl7 — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 1, 2022

"Today the people have spoken, and the people want a union," Smalls told reporters. When asked what he would say to company founder Jeff Bezos, Small replied, "We want to thank Jeff Bezos, 'cause while he was up in space we was signing people up."