Post Office's Capture software to be reviewed over 'glitches'

The government is to appoint an independent expert to review computer software linked to a second IT scandal at the Post Office.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell is representing 35 former sub-postmasters who may have been wrongly convicted of financial misconduct after using the Capture system, which shows a "very similar pattern of IT glitches that predate the Horizon software by a number of years", he said.

Documents seen by Sky News reportedly indicate that the Post Office "knew Capture was prone to glitches that could cause accounting issues".

Campaigners found floppy disks containing the original Capture software, introduced in 1992, which they have submitted to Post Office Minister Kevin Hollingrake. Steve Marston, a sub-postmaster who was convicted of theft and false accounting in 1998, said the discovery offers "definitive proof" that his convictions – and those of others – were wrongful.

The ITV drama "Mr Bates vs The Post Office" brought the "shocking miscarriage of justice" surrounding the Horizon software system "back into the spotlight", said the Daily Mail. It also led to fellow sub-postmasters "recognising similarities between the Horizon and Capture systems".

Technical issues with Horizon "meant money looked as if it was missing from many branch accounts, when in fact it was not", and Hudgell's clients claim that Capture produced similar discrepancies.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: "As soon as these accusations came to light, we asked the Post Office to investigate the Capture system. We are now reviewing all the materials provided to us, including those from postmasters and the Post Office, and we will set out next steps shortly."

A Post Office spokesperson said it "would continue to actively investigate a number of lines of inquiry relating to Capture".