The diamond market is losing its shine

Precious gemstones are rapidly dropping in price

Illustrative collage of a woman&#039;s hands opening a jewellery box. Inside, there is a chart showing crashing stocks.
A decline in natural diamond demand is shaking up the luxury goods market
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Diamonds, once the ultimate symbol of opulence and wealth, may be on their way out. With the prevalence of lab-grown alternatives and an overall decrease in demand, natural diamond companies are being forced to drop their prices. But the market does have the potential to make a comeback.

Lucy in the lab with diamonds

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸