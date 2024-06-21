Can the dollar stay on top?

Political dysfunction could undermine the world's reserve currency. But not yet.

Illustration of a flagpole flying a dollar bill on top of a mountain peak
The "dominance of America's currency is harder than ever to overturn."
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The dollar is the world's reserve currency, the backbone of the globalized economy. Would that remain the case if political instability throws the United States off-balance in an election year? Maybe. "The United States is merrily chipping away at the pillars" that make the dollar so dependable, Paritosh Bansal said at Reuters. Growing attacks on the rule of law in the wake of Donald Trump's criminal conviction are just one sign that America is "effectively daring the rest of the world to find an alternative" to the dollar. So far, though, no real alternative is emerging.

The "dominance of America's currency is harder than ever to overturn," Eswar Prasad said at Foreign Affairs. Other countries don't like that financial power, "which exposes their economies and financial systems to the vagaries of U.S. policies." And America's economy is "no longer the colossus it once was," undermined by high debt and "erratic" political decision-making. That should make the dollar weaker. Instead, the "gap between it and any putative rival has only grown and shows no signs of stopping."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Dollar Us Dollar Economy Us Economy Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸