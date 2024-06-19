How strong an economy will the next government inherit?

Inflation finally falls to Bank of England target of 2%, but service inflation remains high while growth, productivity and investment are persistently low

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (left) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speak on stage during the first head-to-head debate of the General Election on 4 June 2024 in Salford, England
Both parties' manifestos are fiscally conservative, but commentators believe this discourages the public investment on which growth depends
(Image credit: Jonathan Hordle - ITV via Getty Images)
By
published

The value of the pound shot up after news that the UK's rate of inflation had eased in May to the Bank of England's target of 2%, for the first time in three years.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth fell from 2.3% in April, "delivering a fillip" to Rishi Sunak as he tries to "turn around his struggling election campaign", said the Financial Times. "The figure marks a milestone for the UK economy after the worst inflationary upsurge in a generation."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Big Question Finance Economy Uk News Inflation Bank Of England Interest Rates Politics Labour Conservative Party General Election 2024
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸