What does Trump's Treasury secretary pick mean for the economy?

Scott Bessent was once a Democratic donor. Now he'll serve Trump.

Scott Bessent in a blue blazer and olive-green tie at the 2024 Republican National Convention
'Reasonable and pragmatic' is how some have described Bessent
(Image credit: Bloomberg / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump had two seemingly contradictory goals when picking a Treasury Secretary. He wanted somebody who would keep Wall Street happy. He also wanted a right-hand man to help him execute his vision for higher tariffs on international trade, a shift that makes CEOs nervous. Scott Bessent was the pick.

Bessent, a hedge fund executive, is seen by business leaders as a "safe choice" for the job, said CNN. "Bessent is reasonable and pragmatic," said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the founder and president of the Yale Chief Executive Institute. There's hope among corporate types that Bessent will "moderate some of Trump's more aggressive campaign promises" to upend the economy, said CNN. In practice, that means they hope the new secretary will rein in the president-elect on mass deportations and high tariffs. Bessent "understands Smoot-Hawley tariffs exacerbated the Great Depression," said Sonnefeld.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸