What is the the Mar-a-Lago accord?

A Maga economic blueprint proposes upending the global financial system. Could it fly?

Exchange rates displayed outside a bureau de change in Tokyo
'Might tariffs on goods be a prelude to tariffs on money?'
(Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images)
By
published

Indices of economic uncertainty have skyrocketed above even the 2020 pandemic or the 2008 global financial crisis, as Donald Trump intensifies his trade war, said Gillian Tett in the FT. It could yet get worse. Amid all the tariff shocks, there is another question hovering. "Could Trump's assault on free trade lead to attacks on free capital flows too?" Put another way, "might tariffs on goods be a prelude to tariffs on money"?

Until recently, the notion would have seemed crazy. After all, foreign capital inflows benefit both US companies and the public purse, helping to fund America's $36 trillion national debt. But an opposite theory, advanced by the maverick economist Michael Pettis, has gained traction among "a trio" of influential Trump advisers. A new plan dubbed the "Mar-a-Lago accord", after Trump's Florida resort – and reportedly supported by Vice-President J.D. Vance, treasury secretary Scott Bessent and the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Stephen Miran – wouldn't just upend US economic policy, but completely "reset global trade and finance".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸