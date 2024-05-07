Ghost kitchens are pulling a disappearing act

The delivery-only trend is failing to live up to the hype built up during the pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, ghost kitchens emerged as a popular solution for restaurants to make money while their brick-and-mortar establishments were shuttered. Once a promising "pandemic darling" that raised billions in venture funding, the ghost kitchen industry is "falling short of lofty expectations," CNBC said. 

"It is clear that the impact of ghost kitchens was overestimated," Evert Gruyaert, a restaurant food and service leader at Deloitte, said to CNBC. "And we see that today with the decline in ghost kitchens." 

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

