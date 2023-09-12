The daily business briefing: September 12, 2023
Charter reaches a deal to end a blackout of Disney channels, Qualcomm extends an agreement to supply Apple, and more
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
1. Charter reaches deal to end Disney blackout
Disney and Charter Communications on Monday reached a deal that will end a blackout of Disney channels, including ESPN and ABC, from the nearly 15 million subscribers to Charter's Spectrum pay-TV service. Under the agreement, Charter will pay higher rates for Disney TV channels in exchange for the ability to provide Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services to its customers. Ad-supported Disney+ service will be included in Spectrum's popular TV Select video packages, and ESPN+ will be offered to Charter customers paying for extra sports channels. Disney executives acknowledged they had made concessions, but said the higher prices the entertainment giant would get for its channels made them worthwhile.
2. Qualcomm extends deal to supply Apple
Qualcomm shares surged Monday after the semiconductor maker announced it had reached a deal to supply Apple with 5G chips for "smartphone launches in 2024, 2025 and 2026." Qualcomm's stock rose about 4% Monday afternoon. Apple shares rose 0.4%. The agreement to extend a relationship that had been set to expire at the end of this year comes as Apple faces increased challenges to make iPhones in China and tries to diversify its supply chain. Before the extension, the latest iPhone, due to be released Tuesday, was to be the last one with a Qualcomm modem chip. UBS analysts estimated Qualcomm's 2022 chip sales to Apple at $7.26 billion.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
3. UAW vows to negotiate with automakers '24/7' as strike deadline nears
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Monday the union was "ready to negotiate in Detroit 24/7" before a deadline in four days to avoid a potential strike of 146,000 autoworkers. The UAW gave its demands to the Detroit Three automakers — Chrysler's Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors — seven weeks ago. Stellantis said Monday it planned to make a counteroffer after the UAW presented a revised proposal on Sunday. The union had rejected previous offers from the automakers. The current labor deal ends Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. "We are on a good path and remain committed to reaching a tentative agreement without a work stoppage that would negatively impact our employees and our customers," Stellantis told employees in a Monday email.
4. Stock futures drop slightly after rising Monday
U.S. stock futures slipped early Tuesday following Monday's gains. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were down 0.2% at 7 a.m. ET. Oracle shares dropped 9% in overnight trading after the database software company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings but fell short of the revenue expectations from analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly Refinitiv. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively, on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.1%. Tesla shares surged 10% after a Morgan Stanley upgrade. Investors are awaiting inflation data due later in the week that could offer hints of the Federal Reserve's next move in its effort to fight inflation by raising interest rates.
5. Smucker agrees to buy Hostess in $5.6 billion deal
J.M. Smucker, which sells jellies and Jif peanut butter, agreed Monday to buy Hostess Brands, maker of Twinkies, Ho Hos and Ding Dongs, in a $5.6 billion deal. The acquisition values Hostess at $34.25 per share, roughly 50% above its stock price before talk of the possible takeover surfaced a few weeks ago, according to The New York Times. Smucker CEO Mark Smucker said the purchase would add "an iconic sweet snacking platform" to the company's line of products. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase said the deal, which transfers $900 million in Hostess debt to Smucker, appeared to be better for Hostess than Smucker, given the price tag. Smucker shares fell 7% on Monday.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at TheWeek.com. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 launch of the U.S. print edition. Harold has worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, Fox News, and ABC News. For several years, he wrote a daily round-up of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance. He lives in North Carolina with his wife and two sons.
-
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning review
A 'groundbreaking' and distinctively Scottish response to Bram Stoker's novel
By The Week Staff Published
-
Róisín Murphy: Irish singer in puberty blockers row
Moloko star voiced concern over the use of medication by transgender children
By Richard Windsor Published
-
Codeword: September 14, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 13, 2023
Business Briefing Google's antitrust trial gets underway, Apple unveils its first iPhone with USB-C connectors, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 11, 2023
Business Briefing Alibaba shares fall after outgoing CEO leaves cloud unit, Instacart targets $9 billion valuation in IPO, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 8, 2023
Business Briefing Former FTX executive Ryan Salame pleads guilty, Walmart cuts starting pay for some workers, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 7, 2023
Business Briefing Biden blocks oil drilling in much of Arctic Alaska, China bars government officials from using iPhones at work, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 6, 2023
Business Briefing Oil prices rise as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend production cuts, Huawei and China's biggest chipmaker build an advanced smartphone processor, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
Is in-person shopping dying?
Talking Point While online shopping offers convenience, brick-and-mortar is not on the outs just yet
By Devika Rao Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 5, 2023
Business Briefing Country Garden avoids default by making overdue interest payment, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
Empty office buildings are blank slates to improve cities
Speed Read The pandemic kept people home and now city buildings are vacant
By Devika Rao Published