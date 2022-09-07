Authorities share names, ages of Canadian stabbing victims

Saskatchewan officials on Wednesday shared the names of the 10 individuals killed during a weekend stabbing attack in the Canadian province.

Per CBS News, nine of the 10 victims "belonged to James Smith Cree Nation, the indigenous reserve that declared a state of emergency in the aftermath of Sunday's attack." The remaining victim was from the nearby town of Weldon. Eighteen others were also injured; authorities said they will not release those names, but confirmed that one individual was a young teenager and the remainder were adults.

The deceased have been identified as "Thomas Burns, 23, Carol Burns, 46, Gregory Burns, 28, Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, Bonnie Burns, 48, Earl Burns, 66, Lana Head, 49, Cristian Head, 54, Robert Sanderson, 49, and Wesley Petterson, 78," as listed by CBS News. Petterson was the lone Weldon resident.

A suspect in the killings, Myles Sanderson, remains at large as of Wednesday afternoon, and is "the target of a manhunt by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other forces," writes The New York Times. His brother Damien, also a suspect, was found stabbed to death on the reserve on Monday. Authorities do not believe his wounds were self-inflicted.

The Sept. 4 attack is one of the deadliest in Canada's history, CBS News reports. A motive remains unclear, per CNN.