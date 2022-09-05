10 killed in Canada stabbing spree

At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured Sunday in a stabbing spree in and near an Indigenous community in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada, The New York Times and CBC reports. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the victims were stabbed, apparently at random, in several places in the James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon.

Police urged residents to shelter in place as they searched for two "armed and dangerous" suspects, identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Rhonda Blackmore, a commander with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said officers were investigating at least 13 crime scenes. The James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency until Sept. 30.