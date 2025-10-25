5 ballsy cartoons about the new White House ballroom

Artists take on the White House Disneyland, a menu for the elites, and more

By
published

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The New White House Magic Kingdom &amp;amp; Ballroom.&amp;rdquo; It is a Walt-Disney style drawing of the White House that has been reimagined to look like the Magic Kingdom of Disney World, including a giant ballroom on the right side of the image and a castle towering over the rest. Instead of Tinker Bell, Donald Trump flies over the scene dressed in a women&amp;rsquo;s outfit spreading magic dust from his wand.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Opening Gala @ the Ballroom&amp;rdquo; A rich man in a top hat and tuxedo sits at the head table and reads the menu, which lists: &amp;ldquo;Charred American Eagle, Garbled Word Salad, Gestapo Gazpacho, and Pie! (all of it).&amp;rdquo; The people in the background of the gala are a rogues gallery of a sheik and other rich guys. A bloody knife is on the table in front of the sheik.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump in a bulldozer destroying part of the White House that is labeled &amp;ldquo;America.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;When you&amp;rsquo;re a star, they let you do it! You can do anything!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two panel political cartoon that depicts a bulldozer in the top panel tearing down the east wing of the White House. The man driving the bulldozer says, &amp;ldquo;Get a grip! You&amp;rsquo;re a bunch of crybabies afraid of a little change!&amp;rdquo; In the bottom panel, the same man has just seen a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Future Site of Cracker Barrel&amp;rdquo; and he angrily shouts, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s right! You better build that with the OLD logo!&quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a massive wrecking ball shaped like Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s head smashing into the White House and destroying a portion of it. The construction sign out front reads, &amp;ldquo;0 days since last atrocity.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

