5 hawkish cartoons about Pete Hegseth's meeting of military muscle

Artists take on fat generals, bravery medals, and more

This cartoon depicts Pete Hegseth, JD Vance, and Donald Trump in a wildly comic, mocking style. The three stand in front of an American flag. Hegseth holds a martini glass and says, &amp;ldquo;The beardos and the fatsos have to go&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The bearded Vance and heavyset Trump look worried.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts a decorated military man looking somber as he shows his medals to a man and a woman. The military man says, &amp;ldquo;This one&amp;rsquo;s for making it through Trump&amp;rsquo;s rambling blather at Quantico.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts a miniature, five-inch tall Pete Hegseth who is being towered over by legs and boots of men much taller than him. He says, &amp;ldquo;Men, let me tell you about the warrior ethos.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump addressing an audience of stern-looking military generals. Hegseth has his arm around Trump and says, &amp;ldquo;And NOW gentlemen, commander-in-chief Bonspur would like to say a few words about esprit de corps.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in the auditorium at Quantico and is titled &amp;ldquo;Warrior Ethos.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump holds a giant bottle of Extra Strength Tylenol as generals look on. A shirtless Pete Hegeth is behind a podium labeled &amp;ldquo;Secretary of WTF&amp;rdquo; and points at Trump. Hegseth says, &amp;ldquo;Our secret weapon.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

