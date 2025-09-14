5 health-conscious cartoons about anti-vaccine rhetoric

Artists take on RFK Jr's militant methods, the viral lottery, and more

By
published

This cartoon shows RFK Jr. sitting at a desk speaking into a microphone. He points at a photo of a truck being blown up by a missile. He says, &amp;ldquo;Today, we ordered a military strike on a shipment of vaccines.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;RFK JR&amp;rsquo;s losing Powerball Numbers&amp;rdquo; There are five circular, spikey germs drawn to look like balls. They are named &amp;ldquo;Increase in Measles&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Increase in Mumps&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Increase in Chickenpox&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Increase in Covid-19&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Increase in Polio&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Increase in Hep B&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Birds of Florida&amp;rdquo; and depicts three birds. The first two birds look normal and are labeled &amp;ldquo;Roseate Spoonbill&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;flamingo&amp;rdquo;. The third bird is a crazy-looking duck holding a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;Vax Mandate&amp;rdquo;. This duck is labeled &amp;ldquo;Surgeon General&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;Quack!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Chicken too little too late..&amp;rdquo; It depicts a terrified chicken labeled &amp;ldquo;Sen. Cassidy&amp;rdquo; running as he yells &amp;ldquo;RFK JR.&amp;rsquo;s an anti-vaxxer!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;RFK JR.&amp;rsquo;s an anti-vaxxer!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;RFK JR.&amp;rsquo;s an anti-vaxxer!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts RFK Jr. at a desk at the Department of Health and Human Services. A coughing woman, a rat and a beady-eyed man eating a carrot are next to him. RFK Jr. says, &amp;ldquo;Allow me to introduce my new infectious disease advisory board: the ghost of Typhoid Mary, a plague rat and Doctor Oz.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸