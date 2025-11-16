5 hilariously incriminating cartoons about the Epstein files

Artists take on an Epstein Thanksgiving, solving the puzzle, and more

By
published

This cartoon is drawn like the Norman Rockwell painting &quot;Freedom from Want&amp;rdquo; where a woman puts a wonderful, plump turkey on the holiday table for her large family. In this version, she&amp;rsquo;s about to put a large box that is filled with folders and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; Her family smiles and eagerly awaits it.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Uncle Sam puts together a jigsaw puzzle in this cartoon. He turns and looks surprised and wide-eyed as the puzzle is nearly finished. Despite the missing pieces, it spells out &amp;ldquo;Trump Knew About Epstein.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is dominated by the image of a giant horn of plenty labeled &amp;ldquo;The Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is being sucked into it amidst thousands of presumably incriminating documents and papers.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Jeffrey Epstein is a giant balloon in the Macy&amp;rsquo;s Thanksgiving parade in this cartoon. A group of nine people hold the ropes attached to the balloon and one says, &amp;ldquo;This will be the only balloon in the parade going forward!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The word bubble in this political cartoon is at top left and reads, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ve got him now! He&amp;rsquo;ll never get out of this jam!&amp;rdquo; The words are coming from a giant jar of preserves that is drawn to resemble Smuckers jam. This jam is called, &amp;ldquo;He made us all look like schmucks. Not so PURE Epstein Emails.&amp;rdquo; A small door opens with a creak on the right side, and a smiling Donald Trump walks out an escape hatch covered in jam.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸