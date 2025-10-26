5 seriously spooky political cartoons about Halloween

Artists take on the GOP boogeyman, a white sheet, and more

This editorial cartoon is named &amp;ldquo;Republican Haunted House.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a spooky haunted house under a full moon that frames bats flying past. There are gravestones out in front and Jeffrey Epstein looks out from a window on the top floor. The gravestones read, &amp;ldquo;Gov&amp;rsquo;t Paychecks&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;RIP Healthcare&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Rural Hospitals.&amp;rdquo; Mike Johnson stands next to the house, which has a &amp;ldquo;closed&amp;rdquo; sign on the front door and says, &amp;ldquo;Trust me! It&amp;rsquo;s NOT because we&amp;rsquo;re afraid of ghosts!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon takes place in a graveyard where three ghosts float. Two ghosts on the left look the same while the ghost on the right has a pointed head that looks sort of like a klansman. One ghost on the left says to the other, &amp;ldquo;Watch out. I think he&amp;rsquo;s with ICE.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two pumpkins carved into jack-o-lanterns. The one on the left is carved to look concerned and the one on the right is carved with only an exclamation mark. The left pumpkin says, &amp;ldquo;I told you not to read the news before bed!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn like Charles Schulz&amp;rsquo; &amp;lsquo;Peanuts&amp;rdquo; and takes place in a pumpkin patch. Linus and Lucy are on the left side of the image. The right side is dominated by Mike Johnsons standing in front of a full moon. Lucy is yelling and she says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s just Mike Johnson! I wasted the whole night sitting in the most insincere pumpkin patch in the country!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts a giant pumpkin that resembles Donald Trump&#039;s bulbous head outside a house. The pumpkin is labeled &amp;quot;Authoritarianism.&amp;quot; A voice inside the house says, &amp;quot;Nonsense! There&#039;s no such thing as a great pumpkin! Now go back to sleep!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

