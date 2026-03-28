5 slow-moving cartoons about TSA wait times

Artists take on long lines, a delayed take-off, and more

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published

This cartoon depicts people standing in a TSA security checkpoint line at an airport. Signs above them point to &amp;ldquo;Departures&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Arrivals&amp;rdquo;. A man in line says, &amp;ldquo;These TSA lines are so long, I&amp;rsquo;m actually at my destination!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

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