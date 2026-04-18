5 straight up hilarious cartoons about the Strait of Hormuz

Artists take on water walk, ace in the hole, and more

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This cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a holy man walking on water. He&amp;rsquo;s dressed like was in his social media post where he looked like Jesus. He approaches a boat named &amp;ldquo;USS Hormuz Patrol&amp;rdquo; as a man on the boat says, &amp;ldquo;Watch out for mines, Mr. President.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man dressed like an Iranian religious figure holds four cards that spell out &amp;ldquo;STRAIT OF HORMUZ&amp;rdquo; when they are held together. He tells JD Vance, &amp;ldquo;You don&amp;rsquo;t have the cards.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts two toll booths. Donald Trump is in one taking tolls for pardons, access, favors, and tariff exemptions. An Iranian ayatollah is in the other collecting tolls for Oil Tankers, Natural gas and helium. An offended Trump yells, &amp;ldquo;HEY!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is drawn like a map where a narrow strait of water is bordered by land shaped like two Donald Trump faces. The two bodies of of water are called &quot;SEA of NARCISSUS&quot; at the top and &quot;PSYCHOTIC OCEAN&quot; at the bottom. A legend on the right side of the map identifies five numbered geographical features within the passage: STRAIT OF KOMOVER (at the hair line), MALODOROUS STRAIT (at the nose), STRAIT-UP LIES (at the mouth), GULF OF DELUSION (at the chin), and STRAIT OF CONTEMPT (at the hands).

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in the Strait of Hormuz where a giant oil tanker passes through an Iranian toll charging $2 million. A sticker has been placed on the toll. It&amp;rsquo;s Donald Trump pointing at the price and saying, &amp;ldquo;I did that!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

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