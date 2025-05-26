A peek inside Hunter Biden's art studio | May 26 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons feature Donald Trump's red tie, Hunter Biden's crypto lament, and one meaning of Memorial Day

By
published

Three costumes are displayed on hangers: a Nazi uniform, a queen's dress, and Darth Vader's suit. Two men, one resembling Donald Trump, stand examining them. The man says to Trump, "BUT THE RED TIE, SIR... EQUALLY ICONIC."

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a young girl walk hand-in-hand along a boardwalk next to a beach. The man wears a baseball cap and carries a backpack, while the girl holds a drink cup. In the background, a house with an American flag flies from a flagpole. A speech bubble above the man states, "MEMORIAL DAY IS WHEN WE THANK THOSE WHO'VE SACRIFICED FOR OUR COUNTRY—AND THEN APOLOGIZE FOR WHAT WE'VE DONE TO IT."

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

