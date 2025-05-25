Donald Trump works at Walmart | May 25 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons feature Donald Trump's tariffs, Big pharma, and cuts to Medicaid

By
published

Donald Trump, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" style hat labeled "EAT THE TARIFFS" and a blue Walmart vest with a "SIR" name tag showing a frown face, addresses a woman and young girl. He says, "WELCOME TO WALMART! IF YOU'RE ABOUT TO COMPLAIN ABOUT HIGHER PRICES, JUST KEEP IN MIND, I CAN ALWAYS MAKE THINGS WORSE!" The background shows shelves labeled "DOLLS" "PENCILS" and "OLD FASHIONED GROCERIES."

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

An elephant, wearing a suit jacket and pants, holds a saw labeled "MEDICAID CUTS." The elephant faces a man with one leg, wearing a shirt labeled "THE POOR." The man's severed leg lies on the ground. A speech bubble above the elephant reads, "LEARN TO STAND ON YOUR OWN TWO FEET."

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

