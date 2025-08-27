August 27 editorial cartoons

Wednesday’s political cartoons include a KKK rebrand, Donald Trump vs. Gavin Newsom, and Ghislaine Maxwell as the new Celebrity Apprentice

In this political cartoon, Donald Trump is at the Smithsonian Museum. He says &amp;ldquo;Fixed it.&amp;rdquo; as he draws a smiley-face on the hood of a Ku Klux Klansman exhibit.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a TV reporter on an American street, dressed in a helmet and vest as if he is in a war zone. He says, &amp;ldquo;With no cease-fire or peace agreement in sight, this war will continue to rage on. Reporting live from Market Basket.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Alaska 2025&amp;rdquo;. It depicts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shaking hands. Putin says, &amp;ldquo;Great catching up but I have to run&amp;hellip;Got a big drone and missile strike coming up on innocent civilians.&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Reminds me&amp;hellip;I&amp;rsquo;ve got a big Patriot anti-missile system deal coming up for them. Great seeing you..safe travels!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This six-panel cartoon begins with Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump pointing at each other as both say &amp;quot;THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!&amp;quot; In the top middle panel, Newsom says, &amp;quot;Hey, tangerine jowls! Have you caught my &#039;X&#039; posts recently? I&#039;m already out of exclamation points &amp;amp; &#039;quotation marks&#039;!!!!!!&amp;quot; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Sad! They&amp;rsquo;re terrible so-called Governor Gabbin Newscum!&amp;rdquo;The top right panel shows Newsom yelling, &amp;ldquo;Call me &#039;Daddy,&#039; you so-called &#039;golfer&#039;!!! Thanks for the &#039;rent-free&#039; apartment in your head!!! #Slumlord.&amp;quot; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m a real estate mogul (bankruptcies). Why are you doing this???!! #snowflake)&amp;rdquo;The bottom left panel shows Newsom saying, &amp;quot;Because you do it, and now I can &#039;stop&#039; doing the podcast. &#039;Orange Julius Caesar&#039;!!! Plus I really lit up &#039;MAGA&#039;!!! #F*** your feelings!!!&amp;quot; Trump wears a &amp;ldquo;MAGA&amp;rdquo; crown and says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;ll never write better posts! I&amp;rsquo;m the king &amp;mdash; literally. Want 2,000 troops in San Francisco?&amp;rdquo;In the bottom middle pane, Newsom says &amp;ldquo;Only to help the Giants offense! And literally is my favorite word, said often by your favorite governor!&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;quot;I&#039;ll redistrict you to the new &#039;Alcatraz&#039; congressional seat!!! #Sharks.&amp;quot; In the bottom right panel, Arnold Schwarzenegger appears and yells, &amp;quot;STOP THE CAPS! I&#039;M GOING BACK TO 1789!!!!!!!!!!!!!!&amp;quot; In the background, Newsome says, &amp;quot;#He&#039;smadagain!!!&amp;quot; and Trump says &amp;quot;#What&#039;s 1789?&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in a confessional. At right a priest is wildly laughing and his hat flies off. At right, Donald Trump has just said, &amp;ldquo;I want to try and get to heaven.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon begins with the old Cracker Barrel logo at left under the headline &amp;ldquo;The Old Barrell.&amp;rdquo; The new logo is in the middle under the heading &amp;ldquo;The New Barrell&amp;rdquo;. Two angry people are at right yelling about the &amp;ldquo;Logo rebrand&amp;rdquo; and are labeled &amp;ldquo;Both Barrels&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Celebrity Apprentice&amp;rdquo;. It depicts a shady-looking Ghislaine Maxwell in prison reading from a book titled &amp;ldquo;Script&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts four solemn-looking members of the press in Gaza looking down at the cloth-covered body of a slain journalist. At right is a quote that reads, &amp;ldquo;When exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime you are being ruled by criminals &amp;mdash; Edward Snowdon&amp;mdash;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Guy Parsons / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a giant slot machine named &amp;ldquo;Win the Peace&amp;rdquo; that is covered with images of war, including explosions and skulls. It also has the American, Russian, and Ukrainian flags. The reels have images of Vladimir Putin, a dove, and Donald Trump. Volodymyr Zelenskyy hangs from the handle trying to spin the reels.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows Winnie the Pooh and Piglet holding hands as they walk through a lovely forest at sunset. Pooh says, &amp;ldquo;Well, Piglet, I can&amp;rsquo;t believe summer is almost over!&amp;rdquo; Piglet responds, &amp;ldquo;Well, Pooh, I can&amp;rsquo;t believe democracy is almost over!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

