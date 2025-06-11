RFK JR. takes scientific advice from his brain worm | June 11 editorial cartoons
Wednesday's political cartoons include the removal of medical experts from the Centers for Disease Control, the Village People, and Donald Trump as a Home Despot at Home Depot
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
World Cup 2026: uncertainty reigns with one year to go
In the Spotlight US-hosted Fifa tournament has to navigate Trump's travel bans, logistical headaches and an exhausting expanded format
-
Five takeaways from Rachel Reeves' Spending Review
The Explainer The winners and losers as the government sets its budgets for the next four years
-
Is Hamas losing control in Gaza?
Today's Big Question Balance of power among remaining leaders shifts as rival group emerges and population turns
-
Donald Trump accelerates the political flames in Los Angeles | June 10 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include double standards, Donald Trump escalating tensions in Los Angeles, and the runaway national debt
-
Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump | June 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - free speech freeze, unfocussed Dems, and more
-
The White House has a sale on pardons | June 8 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include buy one, get one free presidential pardons, and Donald Trump eating an 'Unhappy Meal'
-
Uncle Sam is in danger | June 7 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include reminders that we are all going to die, and Elon Musk taking a chainsaw to the 'Big, Beautiful, Bill'
-
Elon Musk and Donald Trump star in 'Dumb and Dumber' | June 6 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include Elon Musk's departure from the White House, Democrats learning how to speak in word salads, an Donald Trump's chaotic birthday parade
-
Reasons for ICE agents to wear masks | June 5 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include a presidential get-out-of-jail-free card, masked ICE agents, and the Tooth Fairy's message for Senator Joni Ernst
-
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a new surprise for Vladimir Putin | June 4 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a figurative black eye for Vladimir Putin, Democrats in search of young male voters, and a bedtime story from Sen. Joni Ernst
-
RFK Jr. gives his Covid vaccine advice | June 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include RFK Jr. and the CDC, Elon Musk's DOGE exit, and Donald Trump versus academic freedom