RFK JR. takes scientific advice from his brain worm | June 11 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons include the removal of medical experts from the Centers for Disease Control, the Village People, and Donald Trump as a Home Despot at Home Depot

This political cartoon depicts a confused-looking Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seated at a desk. Worms are coming out of his ears and he has a glass of “crick water” next to him. He says, “I removed all 17 members of CDC’s vaccine advisory comm…because I’m already listening to those in my ears!” His nameplate reads, R.F. Kennedy Jr., Sec. of Alternative Thinkin'

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts four of six members of the Village People on a stage: the construction worker, a man in leather, the cowboy, and the Native America. A woman next to the stage says, “Hey! I paid for all the Village People to perform at my party!” The construction worker performer responds, “Sorry.. Trump deployed our cop and soldier to the L.A. protests.”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

