5 deadly funny cartoons about Joni Ernst's new catchphrase

Political cartoons on 'We are all going to die'

This cartoon is set outside a government building. A woman is at right wearing a large sign that reads “WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE.” A man in a suit walks past waving and says, “Good morning, Senator Ernst.”

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set outside where Senator Joni Ernst stands behind a gravestone speaking into a microphone. Carved into the gravestone are the words “Re-elect Joni Ernst, U.S. Senator 2026, Iowa.’We are all going to die.’ Ernst says “Dig my lawn sign…” Other normal lawn signs are pictured behind her.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

