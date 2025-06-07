Uncle Sam is in danger | June 7 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons include reminders that we are all going to die, and Elon Musk taking a chainsaw to the 'Big, Beautiful, Bill'

By
published

This cartoon takes place in a swimming pool where an elephant sits on a flamingo float with a tropical drink and wears aviator sunglasses. The elephant says, “We’re all gonna die, some sooner and considerably poorer than others.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Elon Musk as a Frankenstein’s-monster figure. He holds a chainsaw and is about to cut down a tree labeled “Big Beautiful bill.” Donald Trump hides behind the tree. Musk says, “Disgusting Abomination! Chainsaw!” Trump says, “Whoever created this guy should be fired!”

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸