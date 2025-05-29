Elon Musk retires from politics | May 29 editorial cartoons

Thursday's political cartoons include SpaceX, One Big Beautiful Bill, couples therapy for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and a cheaper U.S. penny made in China.

By
published

This two-panel editorial cartoon shows Elon Musk standing near the launchpad at Space X where a rocket is about to take off. He wears a red DOGE hat and holds a chainsaw. In the first panel, Elon says, “No more politics… Back to what I know…” The second panel shows the rocket exploding into a bright yellow ball of fire labeled “BLAM.”

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts an enormous yellow bomb labeled “One big beautiful bill” on top of the Senate half of the U.S. Capital building. The fuse attached to the bomb has been lit and is labeled “National Debt Bomb.” A voice from the House side of the building says, “The ball is in your court!”

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸