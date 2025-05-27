A surprising revenue stream from trickle-down economics | May 27 editorial cartoons
Tuesday's political cartoons include the impact of tax cuts on social programs, Donald Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin, and a funeral for the penny.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Bomee Ki's Kugelhopf madeleines recipe
The Week Recommends Fluffy, sweet sponge cakes with a zesty, rum twist
-
Hôtel du Couvent: a tranquil hideaway in the French Riviera
The Week Recommends Find pared-back luxury in the heart of Nice within the walls of a beautifully restored former nunnery
-
Introducing our new app
The Week has launched a newly redesigned mobile app to deliver a smarter, faster and more personal experience
-
A peek inside Hunter Biden's art studio | May 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons feature Donald Trump's red tie, Hunter Biden's crypto lament, and one meaning of Memorial Day
-
Donald Trump works at Walmart | May 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons feature Donald Trump's tariffs, Big pharma, and cuts to Medicaid
-
Mr. Moneybags enjoys his health care | May 24 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons feature Medicare and Medicaid cuts, James Comey's social media post, and Trump's big beautiful bill.
-
5 editorial cartoons about the Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Cartoons Artists take on a stand-in for Vladimir Putin and phone calls with Donald Trump.
-
Vladimir Putin ignores NATO's call to end the war | May 23 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's cartoons feature the air traffic control crisis, Memorial Day barbecue, ICE, and the GOP's 'big beautiful bill'
-
Kristi Noem fails a habeas corpus test | May 22 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons feature Kristi Noem bringing the Constitution to heel, the cost of a college education, habeas corpus, and the cost of Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill"
-
MAGA clutches its pearls over James Comey's seashells | May 21 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons feature Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin, James Comey's Instagram, a Utah public lands dispute, Joe Biden, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
The Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin phone call | May 20 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include Keir Starmer and the EU, Donald Trump's diversion plane, The Trump-Putin phone call, and Joe Biden's diagnosis.