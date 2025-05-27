A surprising revenue stream from trickle-down economics | May 27 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include the impact of tax cuts on social programs, Donald Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin, and a funeral for the penny.

This political cartoon shows Donald Trump, covered in numerous bandages on his body, is holding a puppy-like figure of Vladimir Putin. Putin, is being cradled by Trump. Trump is exclaiming, "WE LOVE EACH OTHER SO MUCH."

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon depicts a funeral for the U.S. penny, with the headline "TREASURY DEPT. TO PHASE OUT THE PENNY..." prominently displayed. A large copper penny featuring Abraham Lincoln lies in an open blue casket, adorned with red, white, and blue flowers. Several silver-colored U.S. coins, including nickels and dimes, are gathered around the casket as if they are mourners.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

