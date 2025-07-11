July 11 editorial cartoons
Friday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and English lessons for Liberia, the MAGA weather forecast, Pete Hegseth, and the incredible disappearing Epstein files.
Quiz of The Week: 5 – 11 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
How many people are working illegally in the UK?
The Explainer Government vows 'nationwide blitz' on illicit workforce believed to number in the hundreds of thousands
The week's best photos
In Pictures A devastating flood, a hungry manatee, and more
Spinning out of control | July 10 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include military funding for Ukraine, AI turns Adolf, and a cooling economy
Chatbot wants your job | July 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include AI in the job market, a book on GOP blowback, and a new line of Barbie doll
A political vanishing act | July 8 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include a Trump disappearing act, trade talk uncertainty, and Elon Musk's many injuries
The rich eat to aid the poor | July 7 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Medicaid cuts, a black eye for Paramount, and FEMA funding
July 6 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include paying for school lunch by enlisting, and the banality of evil
5 biting editorial cartoons about 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Cartoons Artists take on dangerous green things, historical precedent, and more
July 5 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include an extrajudicial detainment camp, 'alligator Alcatraz', and tax cuts for billionaires.
5 explosively funny cartoons about the 4th of July
Cartoons Artists take on liberty and justice for all, a terrifying firework, and more