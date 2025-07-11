July 11 editorial cartoons

Friday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and English lessons for Liberia, the MAGA weather forecast, Pete Hegseth, and the incredible disappearing Epstein files.

This editorial cartoon depicts Donald Trump sitting with Liberian President Joseph Boakai and is drawn in a wildly comic style. Trump holds a sippy cup and a sleeve of McDonald’s french fries. Boakai looks stunned as Trump says, “Wow! Who knew someone from a s-hole country could speak English good?”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This is a four-panel political cartoon. It shows a bulldozer clear-cutting a tree-filled forest in the first two panels. In the last two panels, the viewer is now high above the forest to see that the bulldozer has finished cutting the trees and the gaps where they used to stand spell out “TRUMP”.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

