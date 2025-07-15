July 15 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include the dangers of a deficit, Putin shooting fish in a barrel, Kermit the Frog, and Barack Obama's message to Democrats

By
published

This political cartoon is titled “How the Dinosaurs Went Extinct.” It’s set outside. A dinosaur labeled “U.S. Deficit” is smiling and looking up at a fiery comet about to crash into Earth. The dinosaur says, “Hooray! More tax cuts for the rich!”

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon features Vladimir Putin armed with a shotgun and standing on a ladder. He's next to a barrel labeled “Ukrainian Civilians.” Putin is speaking into a phone and says, “Peace talks? Tell them I’ve gone fishing.”

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸