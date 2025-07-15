July 15 editorial cartoons
Tuesday's political cartoons include the dangers of a deficit, Putin shooting fish in a barrel, Kermit the Frog, and Barack Obama's message to Democrats
-
Mortgage reform: is Rachel Reeves betting the house on City rules shake-up?
Today's Big Question Reforms could create up to 36,000 additional mortgages next year
-
The 'extraordinary' trials of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
The Explainer Couple claim they were 'misunderstood' after going on the run with newborn baby
-
Is AI killing the internet?
AI-powered browsers and search engines are threatening the death of the open web
-
July 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include the price of produce without migrants, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein reunited, and what happens when you call DHS
-
July 13 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include new TSA rules, FEMA cuts, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy complimenting Donald Trump's new wardrobe
-
5 political cartoons about the Texas floods
Cartoons Artists take on funding cuts, politicizing tragedy, and more
-
July 12 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include generational ennui, tariffs on Canada, and a conspiracy rabbit hole
-
5 unusually elusive cartoons about the Epstein files
Cartoons Artists take on Pam Bondi's vanishing desk, the Mar-a-Lago bathrooms, and more
-
July 11 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and English lessons for Liberia, the MAGA weather forecast, Pete Hegseth, and the incredible disappearing Epstein files.
-
Spinning out of control | July 10 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include military funding for Ukraine, AI turns Adolf, and a cooling economy
-
Chatbot wants your job | July 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include AI in the job market, a book on GOP blowback, and a new line of Barbie doll