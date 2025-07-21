July 21 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump going after the Federal Reserve, Superman's immigration papers, and a Colbert canary in the coal mine

By
published

This political cartoon shows Donald Trump drawn as a cat with his claws sunk into a tree he is ready to climb. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sits on a branch in the tree and is drawn to resemble an owl. Trump thinks to himself, “I should. I shouldn’t. I should. I shouldn’t.”

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Superman with his hands handcuffed behind his back. He’s just been arrested by a masked ICE agent who stands nearby. Superman says, “Of course I don’t have my immigration papers. I came here from another planet!”

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

