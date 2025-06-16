Kristi Noem tries to explain Sen. Alex Padilla's detainment | June 16 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's military parade, Kristi Noem and Senator Alex Padilla, and 'No Kings'

By
published

This cartoon is titled “50 years from now?” and shows an elderly man in a wheelchair dressed like a military veteran while showing a photo to a little girl. The man says, “And this is me storming the beaches of California.”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled “(Unfortunately today’s cartoon was seized by ICE.)” It depicts an unfinished “No Kings” portrait of Donald Trump being carried away by masked ICE officers.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸