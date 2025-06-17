The Trump cell phone 'friends and family' plan | June 17 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include a delay in the Artificial Intelligence invasion, 'No Kings' at the G7 Summit, and an 'arrest' of Gavin Newsom

This cartoon depicts two human-shaped robots on the left rolling their eyes and laughing at a small, round robot vacuum struggling. One humanoid robot says, “It appears to be having trouble getting over the rug.” The other robot responds, “Perhaps the Roomba was not the best choice to lead the charge for the A.I. takeover.”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a caricature of Donald Trump, oversized with a bright orange face. He holds a golden cell phone and says “...And the new Trump Phone comes with a friends and family plan so you can text your top secret attack details just like members of my cabinet.”

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

