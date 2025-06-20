'We're only following orders' | June 20 editorial cartoons
Friday’s political cartoons include compliments to the chef, Juneteenth wishes from ICE, and the Ayatollah waiting for Signal leaks from Pete Hegseth
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Are free votes the best way to change British society?
Today's Big Question On 'conscience issues' like abortion and assisted dying, MPs are being left to make the most consequential social decisions without guidance
-
Rabies: is it a danger in the UK?
The Explainer The death of a British woman after a dog bite abroad has sparked widespread concern. What do we all need to know?
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 – 20 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
ICE and Stephen Miller are at the front door | June 18 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include harvesting Big Macs, when being president is a 'side hustle' and reasons why Sen. Alex Padilla was detained
-
The Trump cell phone 'friends and family' plan | June 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include a delay in the Artificial Intelligence invasion, 'No Kings' at the G7 Summit, and an 'arrest' of Gavin Newsom
-
Kristi Noem tries to explain Sen. Alex Padilla's detainment | June 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's military parade, Kristi Noem and Senator Alex Padilla, and 'No Kings'
-
POTUS, politics and child's play | June 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald's 30 dolls, a Flag Day fail and a MAGA Mayflower
-
5 jackbooted cartoons about L.A.'s anti-ICE protests
Cartoons Artists take on National Guard deployment, the failure of due process, and more
-
Elon Musk looks for the perfect apology | June 13 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include a US-China trade deal, the America250 military parade, and dramatic spectacle at the G7
-
Donald Trump's 'due processor' for migrants | June 12 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - due process, L.A. traffic, and more
-
RFK JR. takes scientific advice from his brain worm | June 11 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - CDC wipeout, Village People, and more