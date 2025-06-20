'We're only following orders' | June 20 editorial cartoons

Friday’s political cartoons include compliments to the chef, Juneteenth wishes from ICE, and the Ayatollah waiting for Signal leaks from Pete Hegseth

By
published

This is a two-panel cartoon set in a fancy restaurant with a waiter in a tuxedo speaking to a man in a suit seated at a table. In the first panel, the man says to the waiter, “Is it possible for me to tell the chef how delicious the food was?” The waiter responds, “That all depends.” In the second panel the chef is being chased by an ICE agent. The waiter says, “How fast can you run?”

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is set in a male investment advisor’s office. The advisor is speaking on the phone with a client. The advisor says, “Eddie, we live in turbulent war-filled times. So I’m putting you into pain management big pharma stocks.”

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

