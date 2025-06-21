ICE agents take down Lady Justice | June 21 editorial cartoons
Saturday’s political cartoons include ICE, Donald Trump as a lion tamer, and ordering from the Bible
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 editorial cartoons about ICE raids
Cartoons Political cartoonists take on ICE raids, harvesting Big Macs for Donald Trump, and what to do when Stephen Miller shows up at the front door
-
Grilled radicchio with caper and anchovy sauce recipe
The Week Recommends Smoky twist on classic Italian flavours is perfect to grill, drizzle and devour
-
What we know about Iran's nuclear programme
In the Spotlight The global nuclear watchdog has declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in 20 years
-
5 editorial cartoons about ICE and migrants
Cartoons Political cartoonists take on ICE raids, harvesting Big Macs for Donald Trump, and what to do when Stephen Miller shows up at the front door
-
'We're only following orders' | June 20 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include compliments to the chef, Juneteenth wishes from ICE, and the Ayatollah waiting for Signal leaks
-
ICE and Stephen Miller are at the front door | June 18 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include harvesting Big Macs, when being president is a 'side hustle' and reasons why Sen. Alex Padilla was detained
-
The Trump cell phone 'friends and family' plan | June 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include a delay in the Artificial Intelligence invasion, 'No Kings' at the G7 Summit, and an 'arrest' of Gavin Newsom
-
Kristi Noem tries to explain Sen. Alex Padilla's detainment | June 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's military parade, Kristi Noem and Senator Alex Padilla, and 'No Kings'
-
POTUS, politics and child's play | June 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald's 30 dolls, a Flag Day fail and a MAGA Mayflower
-
5 jackbooted cartoons about L.A.'s anti-ICE protests
Cartoons Artists take on National Guard deployment, the failure of due process, and more
-
Elon Musk looks for the perfect apology | June 13 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include a US-China trade deal, the America250 military parade, and dramatic spectacle at the G7