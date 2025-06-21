ICE agents take down Lady Justice | June 21 editorial cartoons

Saturday’s political cartoons include ICE, Donald Trump as a lion tamer, and ordering from the Bible

This cartoon depicts seven burly, masked ICE agents arresting Lady Justice, who is blindfolded and is labeled “DUE Process.” One agent says, “She’s assaulting an officer!”

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts an elephant reading the bible. The elephant says, “I like to pick and choose the parts of the bible that benefit me politically. I treat it less like the word of God and more like the menu at the cheesecake factory.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

