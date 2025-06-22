June 22 editorial cartoons

Sunday’s political cartoons include a SpaceX flight, Bibi pulling Donald Trump toward war, and an ICE agent looking like a bank robber

By
published

This is a two-panel cartoon set next to a giant rocket on the launchpad at SpaceX. In the top panel, a man says to three astronauts, “This is the rocket that will take you to the moon!” In the bottom panel, the three astronauts throw away their helmets and sprint away from the rocket.”

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts Bibi Netamyahu as one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, riding a horse named “WAR”. There is a child’s seat attached to the horse, in which sits Donald Trump, playing with his phone.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸